Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National accounts for about 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $248,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,745. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.16). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

