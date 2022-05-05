Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $85,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

