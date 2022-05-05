Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in April

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HDIUF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

