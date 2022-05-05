Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 19.7% in April

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.37%.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
