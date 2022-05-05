Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-$625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.85 million.Harmonic also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.42. 2,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,615. The stock has a market cap of $977.23 million, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Harmonic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Harmonic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Harmonic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Harmonic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.