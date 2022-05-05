Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. Harsco also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.35-$0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 11,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $691.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Harsco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Harsco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Harsco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

