Haven Protocol Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00008416 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $73.55 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,493.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.80 or 0.07521345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00266234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.17 or 0.00759494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00078124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.05 or 0.00575591 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,948,508 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

