Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 2,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $450.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.35. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HVT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

