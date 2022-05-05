Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.
Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 2,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $450.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.35. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HVT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
