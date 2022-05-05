HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 3.7% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.15. 1,398,409 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

