HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUEGet Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 3.7% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.15. 1,398,409 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.15. 1,398,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

