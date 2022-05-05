HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Allstate by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

NYSE:ALL traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.58. 2,463,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

