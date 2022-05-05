HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $207.24. 2,645,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,504. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.35. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

