HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

NYSE RSG traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.33. 1,332,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day moving average is $131.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.