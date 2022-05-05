HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,021,000 after acquiring an additional 375,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.15. 4,541,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.10.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

