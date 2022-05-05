HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.76. 2,247,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,154. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.