HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,826 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.0% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $22.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $400.51. 3,504,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $394.04 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

