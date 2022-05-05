HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.34 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

