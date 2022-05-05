HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $207.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,645,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.35. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

