HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after acquiring an additional 305,577 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,319,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,510,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,929 and have sold 1,081,452 shares valued at $65,213,258. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

