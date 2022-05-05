HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will report $41.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.40 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $38.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $170.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.70 million to $171.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $179.40 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $190.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of HBT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $494.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 110,875 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 833,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

