HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

VIR opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.55.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $320,066.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,002 shares of company stock worth $1,158,664 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,047,000 after buying an additional 2,033,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 802,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,827,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 293,552 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

