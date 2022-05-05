HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.
VIR opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.55.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $320,066.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $157,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,002 shares of company stock worth $1,158,664 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,047,000 after buying an additional 2,033,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 802,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,827,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 293,552 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
