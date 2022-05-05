HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XOMA. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $18.66 on Monday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $212.65 million, a PE ratio of 124.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.84 million.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XOMA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 138.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in XOMA by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XOMA by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

