HC Wainwright Trims Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Target Price to $152.00

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.75.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $125.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $118.71 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.66.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Balchem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Balchem by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Balchem by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.