HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCI. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $701.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 571.45%.

In other news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $18,120.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after buying an additional 154,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter worth $22,766,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $35,811,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,219,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

