Head-To-Head Analysis: Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and AppFolio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous $120,000.00 454.61 -$15.04 million N/A N/A AppFolio $359.37 million 10.29 $1.03 million $0.03 3,554.85

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Foresight Autonomous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -28.12% -25.91% AppFolio 0.29% 0.35% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Foresight Autonomous and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppFolio 0 2 1 0 2.33

Foresight Autonomous presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 610.06%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $124.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.31%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than AppFolio.

Summary

AppFolio beats Foresight Autonomous on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and China. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. It has a strategic cooperation agreement with FLIR Systems, Inc. to develop, market, and distribute QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes. It also provides value added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

