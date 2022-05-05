Head to Head Analysis: United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) vs. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A Acadia Realty Trust 11.45% 1.53% 0.78%

98.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Development Funding IV and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Acadia Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acadia Realty Trust $292.50 million 6.58 $23.55 million $0.38 54.13

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

