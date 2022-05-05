Head-To-Head Review: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Charlie's alerts:

This table compares Charlie’s and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Ayr Wellness -4.74% -6.15% -3.69%

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Ayr Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.05 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 1.10 -$16.95 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 586.53%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Ayr Wellness (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of March 25, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 45 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.