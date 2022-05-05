Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $7.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. 134,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 187,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

