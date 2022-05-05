Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($67.37) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.63 ($80.66).

FRA HEN3 opened at €60.72 ($63.92) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.34. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

