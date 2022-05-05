Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

