Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,876 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,551,000 after buying an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after buying an additional 581,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,417,000.

VIS stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.31. The stock had a trading volume of 90,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.54. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $175.96 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

