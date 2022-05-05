Heritage Investment Group Inc. Invests $413,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $131.58. 2,464,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.31 and its 200 day moving average is $123.94. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

