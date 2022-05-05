Heritage Investment Group Inc. Invests $990,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

PG stock traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $154.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,192,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,380. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.42. The company has a market cap of $370.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.