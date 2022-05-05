Heritage Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,233,000 after purchasing an additional 977,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.39. 6,531,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

