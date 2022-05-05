Heritage Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $7.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.62. 5,172,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average is $229.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $203.71 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

