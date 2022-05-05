Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,743 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.0% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $15.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $415.45. 11,427,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

