Heritage Investment Group Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $11.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.91. The company had a trading volume of 343,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,087. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $200.59 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.23.
