Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.70.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.42 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Hexcel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.