Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HFG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.24) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.12) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,382.50 ($17.27).

HFG opened at GBX 1,170.49 ($14.62) on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of GBX 988 ($12.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,156.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 21.50 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($14.98), for a total transaction of £1,199,000 ($1,497,813.87). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 48,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($15.19), for a total value of £594,295.68 ($742,405.60). Insiders have sold 248,873 shares of company stock valued at $299,329,568 in the last three months.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

