Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HMCBF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of HMCBF traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 3,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

