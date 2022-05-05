Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 178,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,611. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

