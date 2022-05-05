Horan Securities Inc. Invests $37,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,958,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after buying an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 3,451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,505,000 after buying an additional 596,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

