Horan Securities Inc. Invests $42,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $311.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
