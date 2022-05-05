Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 357.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 818,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after buying an additional 639,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $91.70 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $388.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

