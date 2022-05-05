Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.52 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

