Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.19 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

