Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,540,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $756,789,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NKE stock opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.