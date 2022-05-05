Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 297,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 920,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,783,000 after purchasing an additional 68,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

