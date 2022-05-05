Horan Securities Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

