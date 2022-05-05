Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $12.79. 240,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,593. The firm has a market cap of $306.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

