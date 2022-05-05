Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE HST traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,594,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,251. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

