Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of at least 12% (implying at least $1.28 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.
Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 154,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter.
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
