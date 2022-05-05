Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of at least 12% (implying at least $1.28 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 154,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

